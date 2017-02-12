Pro12: Treviso 14-40 Leinster

Leinster try-scorers Rory O'Loughlin and Dave Kearney celebrate

Guinness Pro12: Benetton Treviso v Leinster Treviso (7) 14 Tries: Barbieri, Pratichetti Cons: McKinley 2 Leinster (21) 40 Tries: O'Loughlin, D Kearney 2, A Byrne, Carbery, B Byrne Cons: R Byrne 5

Leinster scored six tries in a convincing bonus-point win over Treviso at Stadio di Monigo to consolidate their third position in the Pro12.

Two tries from Dave Kearney and one from Rory O'Loughlin helped the Irish province to a 21-7 half-time lead.

Adam Byrne, Joey Carbery and Bryan Byrne added second-half touchdowns, with Ross Byrne converting five tries.

Filo Paulo and Andrea Pratichetti crossed for Treviso, Ian McKinley adding the extras on both occasions.

The match marked the return to action of winger Dave Kearney, fly-half Joey Carbery and prop Mike Ross after injuries.

Kearney started his first game since suffering an ankle injury in October and was named man of the match after scoring two first-half tries.

Carbery, missing since suffering an ankle injury in a Champions Cup game with Northampton in December, ran in a try after being introduced from the replacements' bench.

Ross, out with a hamstring problem since November, was also called from the bench in the second half.

Benetton Treviso: D Odiete; A Pratichetti, T Iannone, A Sgarbi (capt), L Sperandio; I McKinley, T Tebaldi; F Zani, L Bigi, T Pasquali; F Gerosa, T Paulo; M Lazzaroni, D Budd, R Barbieri.

Replacements: D Giazzon, N Quaglio, M Zanusso, F Minto, G Zanini, E Francescato, M Tagicakibau, A Buondonno.

Leinster: Z Kirchner; A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, D Kearney; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, R Strauss (capt), M Bent; M Kearney, I Nagle; D Ryan, D Leavy, J Conan.

Replacements: B Byrne, A Porter, M Ross, R Molony, P Timmins, L McGrath, J Carbery, B Daly.