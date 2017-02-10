BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Scotland's Huw Jones on beating Ireland

Hardest game I've ever played! - Jones on Ireland win

Scotland's Huw Jones talks about how his Six Nations debut in his side's thrilling opening win against Ireland at Murrayfield was the "hardest game I've ever played".

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Scotland beat Ireland in Murrayfield thriller

Watch live coverage of France v Scotland, Sunday 12 February, 14:15 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

Hardest game I've ever played! - Jones on Ireland win

