Tom Varndell: Bristol winger would 'love' Premiership try record

Tom Varndell equalled the all-time Premiership try record on 1 January

Bristol winger Tom Varndell says he would "love to stand alone" as the Premiership's record try scorer.

Varndell, 31, who has been the joint record-holder since joining Mark Cueto on 90 tries in January, will start when Bristol host Harlequins on Friday.

"I'm there to finish off moves. It [the record] is important because, if I'm scoring, we're going to be doing well as a team," he told BBC Points West.

"To be top try scorer and hold that record would be fantastic for me."

The former Leicester Tigers and Wasps man, who has scored five tries in seven top-flight games this season, added: "I'd love to be standing alone at the top of that table."

Varndell's Bristol side are bottom of the Premiership after 13 league games, one point below 11th-placed Worcester Warriors.