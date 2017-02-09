BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Alun Wyn Jones on what makes Wales v England special
Jones on what makes Wales v England special
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones explains how the expectations of the fans make the match against England different from other games, and why the players have to keep their focus on their rugby.
