BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Alun Wyn Jones on what makes Wales v England special

Jones on what makes Wales v England special

Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones explains how the expectations of the fans make the match against England different from other games, and why the players have to keep their focus on their rugby.

Top videos

Video

Jones on what makes Wales v England special

Video

Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Derby (aet)

Video

A day in the life of a pro snowboarder

Video

Chelsea have not won title yet - Conte

Video

Spurs must be clever to beat Reds - Pochettino

Video

Gray's moment of magic for Leicester

Video

Skier trips at gate and goes sprawling

Video

'Ronnie the robot': O'Sullivan's protest interview

Video

Five Super League players to watch in 2017

Video

LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Video

Canadian Guay takes world super-G gold

Video

Real Madrid 1–0 Phone

  • From the section News
Video

Shapovalov 'blacked out' after hitting umpire

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired