BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: England ready for Welsh shenanigans - Eddie Jones

'They're a cunning lot, the Welsh': Jones ready for Wales 'shenanigans'

England head coach Eddie Jones says he has been preparing his side for any Welsh "shenanigans" as they get ready for Sunday's Six Nations game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Watch Wales v England live on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website from 16:15 GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Top videos

Video

'They're a cunning lot, the Welsh': Jones ready for Wales 'shenanigans'

Video

Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Derby (aet)

Video

A day in the life of a pro snowboarder

Video

Chelsea have not won title yet - Conte

Video

Spurs must be clever to beat Reds - Pochettino

Video

Gray's moment of magic for Leicester

Video

Skier trips at gate and goes sprawling

Video

'Ronnie the robot': O'Sullivan's protest interview

Video

Five Super League players to watch in 2017

Video

LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Video

Canadian Guay takes world super-G gold

Video

Real Madrid 1–0 Phone

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired