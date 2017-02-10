Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers record European loss still hurts 'big time'

Tom Youngs (left) and his Leicester Tigers team-mates were on the end of a hammering against Glasgow Warriors at Welford Road last month

Captain Tom Youngs says Leicester must continue to learn from last month's record European defeat against Glasgow, to ensure it never happens again.

Tigers were hammered 43-0 in their final Champions Cup tie of the season.

Speaking ahead of their return to Premiership action against Gloucester on Saturday, Youngs said the loss provides both pain and motivation.

"It sat very heavy in my heart and a lot of the boys' hearts. It hurt big time," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"A lot of stuff has been thrown at us as a group. It will make us stronger in the long run, but short-term it will probably knock us a little bit.

"I have never wanted a game to end early in a Leicester shirt, but I really wanted that to end early. Everything we said to do we didn't do."

Take it on the chin

Hooker Youngs said his side's inadequacies, coupled with facing an in-form Glasgow side, made it difficult to keep their heads up in the days that followed.

"We could have done things better, but they were in one of those bubbles you get in sometimes in rugby," Youngs added.

"They got the momentum and got the squeeze on us. It was very hard, after the losses we have experienced, to keep heads up and keep going.

"It does take it's toll. It was pretty hard. There were lots of disappointed people and we have to take it on the chin."

As well as bowing out of Europe, Tigers are fifth in the Premiership, having lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions.

Youngs added: "I said to guys to watch the game against Glasgow again because you have to learn from that sort of game, and understand, and make sure it doesn't happen again.

"You have to draw a line in some regards, but you also have to learn from it. We need a win against Gloucester."