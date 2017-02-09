Six Nations 2017: Ireland recall Healy and Ryan for Italy as Sexton misses out

Donnacha Ryan and Devin Toner in action against Italy last year
Donnacha Ryan will partner Devin Toner in Ireland's second row against Italy in Rome
RBS Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
Venue: Stadio Olimpico Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Donnacha Ryan and Cian Healy have been drafted into the Ireland pack for Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.

Lock Ryan replaces Iain Henderson, who has a tight hamstring, with prop Healy taking over from Jack McGrath.

With Johnny Sexton's calf muscle still not deemed right, Ulster's Paddy Jackson remains at fly-half.

Ireland's line-out difficulties in the opening defeat by Scotland led to speculation Ryan, 33, would return.

In the event, Henderson's hamstring injury made coach Joe Schmidt's decision a little easier.

With Andrew Trimble still not being risked because of a groin strain, Ulster's Craig Gilroy replaces another of his provincial team-mates Tommy Bowe on the bench.

Bowe has been released back to Ulster for Friday's Pro12 game against Edinburgh.

More to follow.

Ireland: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; P Jackson, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; D Ryan, D Toner; CJ Stander, S O'Brien, J Heaslip.

Replacements: N Scannell, J McGrath, J Ryan, U Dillane, J van der Flier, K Marmion, I Keatley, C Gilroy.

