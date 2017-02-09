Rory Hughes: Scotland wing signs new Glasgow Warriors deal until 2019

Hughes last played for Glasgow in December but will return on Friday

Rory Hughes is excited by the prospect of working under Dave Rennie after signing a new Glasgow Warriors deal.

The 23-year-old Scotland wing's new two-year contract keeps him at Scotstoun until May 2019.

And with Rennie replacing Scotland-bound head coach Gregor Townsend next season, Hughes revealed extending his stay was an "easy decision".

"I'm looking forward to Dave Rennie coming in," Hughes said. "It'll be good to learn from him."

Hughes, who returns to Townsend's side for Friday's meeting with Scarlets following injury, has played 24 times for the Warriors, scoring three tries in the process, and has two international caps.

He made his Warriors debut in early 2014 and has won the Melrose Sevens twice with Glasgow.

And Townsend added: "Rory is an important member of our squad and it's great that he's decided to continue his career at Scotstoun.

"He's played really well this season and there is a lot more to come from him in the future."