Women's Six Nations - Italy v Ireland: Anthony & Tyrrell in for Ireland

Elaine Anthony is drafted into the Ireland team for the trip to face Italy on Sunday

Women's Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Tommaso Fattori, L'Aquila Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland have made two changes for the Women's Six Nations game against Italy with Elaine Anthony and Hannah Tyrrell coming into the team.

Anthony moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise Reilly in the second row for the Stadio Tommaso Fattori clash in L'Aquila.

Tyrrell, who was involved with the Women's 7s side last weekend in Sydney, is named on the right-wing.

Ireland defeated Scotland 20-15 in last weekend's opener.

Italy started their campaign with a 20-8 home defeat by Wales.

"It was a very tough encounter last Friday evening in Glasgow," said Ireland coach Tom Tierney.

"The Scots really put it up to us, and for the players to get that final score when it really mattered, and to come away with the five points from such a tough game is very pleasing.

"We've reviewed the performance against Scotland and the players are aware of the areas that they need to improve on against Italy.

"The nature of the Six Nations is that there's no easy games, so we'll have to be really focused going into the game this Sunday."

Ireland: M Coyne; H Tyrrell, J Murphy, S Naoupa, A Miller; N Stapleton, A Hughes; P Fitzpatrick, C Molloy, C Griffin, ML Reilly, E Anthony, A Egan, L Lyons, L Peat.

Replacements: J Finlay, I van Staden, C O'Connor, C Cooney, S Spence, M Healy, C McLaughlin, E Considine.