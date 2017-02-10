Six Nations: Wales v England (Saturday)

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar took a blow to his ribs against Italy last weekend and will be assessed

RBS Six Nations Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 16:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

George North and Dan Biggar will be given as long as possible to prove their fitness for Wales after picking up knocks against Italy.

Rob Evans and Tomas Francis come into the front row and Taulupe Faletau, fit for the first time since Christmas, is among the replacements.

England make two changes, with Jack Clifford picked for his first Six Nations start in place of Tom Wood.

Jack Nowell is preferred on the wing, meaning Jonny May drops to the bench.

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Scott Williams, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb; 1-Rob Evans, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 6-Sam Warburton, 7-Justin Tipuric; 8-Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Taulupe Faletau, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Jamie Roberts.

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Maro Itoje, 7-Jack Clifford, 8-Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Tom Wood, 20-James Haskell, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jonny May.

Get all the latest Six Nations news by adding rugby union alerts in the BBC Sport app.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Wales head coach Rob Howley on injury concerns over Dan Biggar and George North: "Those two players will be given every opportunity to be fit. They're two experienced players, they are important players for us - George in the wide channels and Dan through his experience and leadership.

"Both Rob (Evans) and Tomas (Francis) made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start.

"We have had a short turnaround, but Dan and George have worked hard with the medics and we are pleased to be able to name them."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the biggest games in world rugby and we're excited.

"These are the games you want to be part of as a player and a coach. It's a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game. You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby.

"We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium. We don't need extra motivation this week - we play Test rugby because we want to be the best for England."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

England have won four of their last five matches with Wales, including the last three, but their two most recent wins came by five points or fewer.

However, Wales have won five of their last seven home games against England, including a 30-3 win in 2013.

Wales

They have only lost one of their last 10 Six Nations matches (won eight, drew one).

Wales have also won their last four Six Nations home games - the last time they won five in a row was in 2009.

Winger George North has scored in his last five Six Nations games. No player has ever scored in six in a row in the Five or Six Nations.

England

England are on a national record run of 15 consecutive victories. They need three more to equal New Zealand's record.

Victory for England would be their ninth consecutive Six Nations win - equalling their longest streak in the competition.

England have won their last six away Tests.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Touch judges: Pascal Gauzere (France) & Nick Briant (New Zealand)

TMO: Glenn Newman (New Zealand)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.