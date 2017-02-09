Pro12: Ulster v Edinburgh (Fri)

Ulster fans will get a first chance to see flanker Marcell Coetzee in action

Guinness Pro12: Ulster v Edinburgh Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 10 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC2 NI, BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website

Marcell Coetzee will make his long-awaited Ulster debut in Friday's Pro12 game against Edinburgh.

The South African back row has been unable to play for the province since his arrival last summer because of a serious knee problem.

Tommy Bowe and Stuart McCloskey are named on the Ulster bench after being released from the Ireland squad.

Peter Nelson is named at fly-half after being out of the game for 15 months because of a broken foot.

The early-season leaders have lost five of their seven Pro12 games to slip to sixth in the table.

Centre Stuart Olding will make his first appearance since October as he is named at centre alongside Darren Cave.

Coetzee, who has earned 28 Springboks caps, will start at number eight in the crucial game with Chris Henry and Robbie Diack also named in the back row.

With Ruan Pienaar still out because of a knee injury, Paul Marshall will partner Nelson at half-back.

Louis Ludik will start at full-back with Charles Piutau and Jacob Stockdale occupying the wing berths.

Prop Wiehahn Herbst is in line to make his first appearance in a couple of months after recovering from a calf muscle injury.

TEAMS

Ulster: L Ludik; J Stockdale, D Cave, S Olding, C Piutau; P Nelson, P Marshall; A Warwick, J Andrew, R Lutton; K Treadwell, A O'Connor; R Diack, C Henry (capt), M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Murphy, C Black, W Herbst, P Browne, S Reidy, D Shanahan, S McCloskey, T Bowe.

Edinburgh: (tba)