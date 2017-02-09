Six Nations 2017: George North and Dan Biggar in Wales team v England

Dan Biggar has scored 298 points for Wales while George North's try in Italy was his 28th for his country

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, Radio 5 live, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wing George North and fly-half Dan Biggar have won their fitness battles and are named in Wales' team to play England on Saturday.

The pair have recovered from leg and rib injuries respectively and will face the reigning champions in Cardiff.

Props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis are the two changes from the 33-7 win over Italy in Rome.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau, who has not played since Christmas Eve, is named on the bench.

Faletau takes the place of Ospreys forward James King and is the only change in personnel from the match-day squad in Rome..

It means a vote of confidence for the starting back-row of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty.

Biggar was replaced by Sam Davies at half-time in Rome after suffering bruised ribs while North played on after suffering a bruised thigh in the second minute.

"We were really pleased with the result out in Rome and are looking to build on that performance this weekend," said Wales head coach Rob Howley.

"Both Rob [Evans] and Tomas [Francis] made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start.

"We have had a short turnaround but Dan and George have worked hard with the medics and we are pleased to be able to name them."

Match-day 23 for game against England:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins).