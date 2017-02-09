Six Nations: England pick Clifford to face Wales with Nowell also recalled

Jack Clifford (right) made his only previous England start in the win over Wales last May

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, Radio 5 live, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Harlequins' Jack Clifford will make just his second start for England in Saturday's Six Nations match with Wales in Cardiff in one of two changes.

Clifford, 23, replaces Tom Wood on the open-side flank and Jack Nowell comes in for Jonny May on the wing - with May and Wood named among the replacements.

Clifford has yet to start a Six Nations game but head coach Eddie Jones said he "deserves a starting role".

"We're looking forward to him making an impact in our back-row play," he added.

Clifford forms part of an inexperienced back row - the Harlequins man, Maro Itoje and Nathan Hughes have 20 caps between them, while Wales' likely flankers Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric have 70 and 47 caps respectively.

"He is a hard-working, young player," Jones added.

"He has got a good record against Wales, he had a superb game against them in May, he knows what he is going to expect and we're looking forward to him making an impact in our back-row play.

"Tom Wood will also play his part later in the game off the bench as a finisher."

May started on the wing in Saturday's narrow win at home to France, with 23-year-old Nowell on the bench, but the Exeter man has been recalled to win his 20th cap.

"Jack has an excellent work rate and he's a guy that carries through the line which will be important for us," Jones said.

Jones has spoken at length this week about the atmosphere that awaits England at the Principality Stadium.

"Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the biggest games in world rugby and we're excited," Jones added. "These are the games you want to be part of as a player and coach.

"We don't need extra motivation this week; we play Test rugby because we want to be the best for England. Every game is important for us and our supporters, and Wales is our next game so it's the most important."

Match-day 23 for game against Wales:

England: Mike Brown (Harlequins); Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs); Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Elliot Daly (Wasps); George Ford (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers); Joe Marler (Harlequins), Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton Saints), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 70 caps), Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, (Northampton Saints), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Nathan Hughes (Wasps)

Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Danny Care (Harlequins), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)