Gareth Anscombe: Cardiff Blues fly-half keen for Wales return

Gareth Anscombe started for Wales against Japan in November 2016

Pro12: Cardiff Blues v Connacht Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 13:05 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Cardiff Blues outside-half Gareth Anscombe hopes to put his injury problems behind him and achieve Wales recognition again.

Anscombe has been out since December with a groin injury which was the latest issue to sideline the New Zealand-born outside-half.

The 25-year-old has also suffered hip and ankle injuries since arriving at the Blues.

"You start getting bracketed as being made out of glass," he said.

Anscombe has been limited to 33 appearances for the Blues since joining in the autumn of 2014.

"Traditionally I've never had problems with injuries," said Anscombe.

"Coming from New Zealand, I played Super Rugby, ITM Cup and then finished the Cardiff Blues' season.

"I don't know if my body was angry at me for doing that or something, because it just seemed to catch up with me."

Anscombe has made nine Wales appearances and has a dual contract with the Blues and the Welsh Rugby Union that finishes at the end of the current season.

He has been overtaken in the international pecking order by Sam Davies and Owen Williams, behind Dan Biggar but still believes he can play at international level.

"It's been frustrating and disappointing," he added.

"It's tough when you think you are good enough to play at that Test level, but I just haven't had enough games.

"I guess everyone's got their doubts, but you've just got to keep competitive and believe in what you can do,

"You have got to have that self-belief and earn the jersey.

"There are a couple of guys there that have been playing well for a while now and deserve to be where they are, so Wales are in a lucky situation there.

"If I play well for the Blues and they start winning, hopefully people recognise you again."

Anscombe returned last month in the Challenge Cup match against Bristol and is in line to play against Connacht at the Arms Park on Sunday afternoon.

"If I can have a big second part of the season, then we will see what happens," he said.

"It's nice to be back in the Blues jersey.

"We really need to start winning and we have got belief in the squad that we can do it."