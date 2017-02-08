Dan Biggar 'not unsettled' by Northampton link, says Ospreys' Gruff Rees

Dan Biggar (left) has won 52 caps for Wales, scoring 295 points

Ospreys backs coach Gruff Rees says fly-half Dan Biggar will not be affected by speculation linking him with Northampton Saints.

The Wales international is reportedly a target for the English Premiership side.

Biggar, 27, is contracted to the Ospreys until 2018 having signed a national dual contract (NDC) in December 2015.

"I'm sure he won't be unsettled in any way, shape or form," Rees said.

"He's the player he is for the reason of how mentally tough he is.

"I've read about it and I'm aware of it but he's under contract and I won't speculate any further."

Biggar and Sam Davies have shared Ospreys fly-half duties this season, with both also competing for the Wales number 10 shirt.

Davies came on for Biggar at half-time in the 33-7 Six Nations win over Italy in Rome.

"If you've got a side with a bit of momentum around the ball carrying game and there's threats around him, then Sam will flourish," Rees added.

"Likewise so will Dan Biggar and I think he probably managed it to how the conditions dictated, and so did Sam at the time."

With Biggar and Davies away on international duty, Luke Price has started in the Anglo-Welsh victories over Bristol and Wasps.

The 21-year-old could be handed a start in the Pro12 away to Zebre on Friday.

"I've enjoyed seeing how good a decision maker he is and how he can run a game," said Rees.

"Josh [Matavesi] is still working on his rehab so Luke is doing the majority of training,

"He looks comfortable and we have trust and faith in what he does and the team will fill in and around that position."