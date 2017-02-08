Eddie Jones: England boss like Brian Clough, says Wales' Shaun Edwards

Eddie Jones led England to the 2016 Six Nations Grand Slam in his first season in charge

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards has likened England boss Eddie Jones to legendary football manager Brian Clough before Saturday's Six Nations game.

Jones has said England's record in Cardiff suggests they are "petrified" of playing Wales away from home.

As England aim for a record 16th win in a row, Edwards thinks Jones' playful streak has echoes of outspoken former Nottingham Forest boss Clough.

"He is a clever bloke is Eddie. It's great for the game," he said.

"You want characters in the game.

"You've seen it in the past with football managers like Brian Clough, people like that. They were a bit outspoken, weren't they?"

Brian Clough won the European Cup with Nottingham Forest in 1979 and 1980

Clough was a successful and charismatic manager, almost as famous for his quotes as he was for his achievements as a player and boss.

Jones also has a reputation for mischievous quips, and he said that Welsh fans could throw daffodils at his England players on Saturday.

Asked about Jones' "petrified" claim, Edwards said: "I think that is just another way of Eddie throwing down a challenge to his players.

"It's smart coaching. It's good for the game and good for you guys [the media] as well.

"Are there daffodils around this time of year? I don't know. It feels a bit cold for daffodils!"

Wales, meanwhile, are preparing as if the Principality Stadium roof will be closed on Saturday.

Jones has said he is not bothered either way, although under Six Nations rules, both teams have to agree for it to be closed.

Shaun Edwards was a part of Wales' coaching staff as they won the Six Nations in 2008, 2012 and 2013

"Eddie has said he isn't bothered if it is open or closed. I like his attitude," said Edwards.

"We are just waiting to see what [England] say. It's just an unusual situation where the opposition decide, but that's the way it goes."

Wales face a huge task against an England team currently ranked second in the world and chasing a fourth successive Six Nations victory over their arch-rivals.

"They are the form team in world rugby at the moment on this fantastic unbeaten run," Edwards added.

"They averaged 33 points a game in 2016, so they are a very formidable attacking outfit.

"They have power runners to get over the advantage line and then intelligent rugby players at nine, 10 and 12, who get the ball to guys outside with the running ability. They have got exciting backs.

"But we have had the best defence at the last two World Cups, and if we get back to that sort of form, which we are slowly getting back to, we will be there to give them a game."