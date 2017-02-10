Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

Italy have been boosted by the news that captain Sergio Parisse is fit to face Ireland

RBS Six Nations Venue: Stadio Olimpico. Date: Saturday, 11 February. Kick-off: 14:25 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Captain Sergio Parisse has recovered from a neck injury and is fit to lead Italy, who have made four changes.

Wing Angelo Esposito returns, with Simone Favaro, Leonardo Ghiraldini and Andries Van Schalkwyk also recalled.

Ireland make two changes, with Cian Healy and Donnacha Ryan replacing Jack McGrath and Iain Henderson, who has a hamstring injury.

Fly-half Johnny Sexton will not be risked after missing last weekend's defeat with a calf injury.

Italy: 15-Edoardo Padovani, 14-Angelo Esposito, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 12-Luke Mclean, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 10-Carlo Canna, 9-Edoardo Gori; 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-Andries Van Schalkwyk, 6-Maxime Mbanda, 7-Simone Favaro, 8-Sergio Parisse,

Replacements: 16-Ornel Gega, 17-Sami Panico, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-George Biagi, 20-Abraham Steyn, 21-Giorgio Bronzini, 22-Tommaso Allan, 23-Michele Campagnaro.

Ireland: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Garry Ringrose, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray; 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rory Best (captain), 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander, 7-Sean O'Brien, 8-Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-John Ryan, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ian Keatley, 23-Craig Gilroy.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Andrew Cotter: "It could well be a long afternoon for Italy on Saturday - if you simply look at the line-ups, it makes grim reading for the Azzurri. Seventeen of Italy's 23 play for Treviso and Zebre, the bottom two clubs in the Pro12.

"Yes, they can play well - they led 7-3 at half-time against Wales. But 80 minutes is another matter and, smarting from the Scotland performance, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has asked his side to make a quick start this time.

"Italy head coach Conor O'Shea, against the country he played for 35 times, at least has inspirational captain Sergio Parisse available after a neck injury, but Italy need more than one great player and Ireland should claim the first try bonus point of the Six Nations."

Get all the latest Six Nations news by adding rugby union alerts in the BBC Sport app.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea: "It would be easy to look at last week's result and say 'It's the same old Italy'. I can guarantee that it is not.

"Changing the mindset has to be our goal in the short term. I am sure the group has the right potential for the future, but we have to change attitudes and improve our play."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt: "I have challenged [my players] for a better start in Italy. It's incredibly disappointing the way we started last weekend.

"I don't think it was apathy, there was a bit of anxiety at not having had the full period to warm-up.

"Players get anxious, they get very routine-based and I do think it's a challenge for a professional player that they can be adaptable in different circumstances, so they can still start well and cope."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Ireland have won 16 of their 17 Six Nations matches against Italy. The only blemish on their record was a 22-15 defeat in 2013.

Italy have led at half-time in two of their last three home games against Ireland in the Six Nations,

Italy

Italy have lost eight consecutive Six Nations matches since a 22-19 win at Murrayfield in Feb 2015.

That victory over Scotland is their only win in the last three Six Nations tournaments (lost 15).

Italy have ended with the wooden spoon in 11 of the 17 Six Nations tournaments.

Ireland

Ireland have never lost their first two games of a Six Nations campaign.

They have lost their last three away games in the Six Nations.

Only twice has a team lost their opening game and gone on to win the Championship: France in 2006 and Wales in 2013.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Angus Gardner (Australia) & Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.