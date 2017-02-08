Ken Owens: Wales hooker 'happy' to commit to Scarlets

Ken Owens has won 46 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2011

Wales hooker Ken Owens says he has committed his future to the Scarlets after signing a new contract with the region in December.

The 30-year-old was linked with a move to French side Pau but Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said he was not expecting his captain to leave and Owens has confirmed he will be staying with the Welsh region.

"I signed with the Scarlets back in December and I am happy to be playing my rugby in Wales for the foreseeable future," said Owens.

Owens is preparing for the Six Nations match against England at the Principality Stadium on Saturday but wanted to address his club future.

"I want to put it to bed so I can concentrate on the rugby," Owens told BBC Wales Sport.

"I am not sure where the rumours have come from that I was possibly moving to France next season.

"I will be competing to keep my spot in the number two down in West Wales and doing the same with the Welsh squad as well."

He has played 46 times for Wales after making his Test debut in the 2011 World Cup against Namibia.