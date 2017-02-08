Oli Kebble: Glasgow Warriors expected to sign Stormers prop

Kebble studied at London's Dulwich College and played a year in France before returning to South Africa

Glasgow Warriors are expected to sign former South Africa Under-20 prop Oli Kebble from Super Rugby side Stormers.

The 24-year-old will follow friend and club-mate, Scotland centre Huw Jones, in moving to Scotstoun next season after his commitments in South Africa.

It is thought Kebble is considered a project player by Scottish Rugby, who have monitored him for several years.

As he is not tied to South Africa, the prop could become eligible to represent Scotland after three years' residency.

Kebble, the son of ex-Springbok prop Guy Kebble, who won four caps from 1993-94, won the 2012 Junior World Championship with South Africa Under-20s.

Edinburgh and Scotland prop Allan Dell was also a member of the same squad.

The 124kg (19st 7lb) prop is chiefly a loose-head, but can play on either side of the scrum.

He has made 34 appearances for the Stormers in Super Rugby and helped Western Province to the 2014 Currie Cup title.

His provincial coach John Dobson said in September that Kebble "has the ability to be the best loose-head in the world".

If selected, Kebble would be a candidate to follow South Africa-born WP Nel and Josh Strauss, who are both regular Scotland internationals after completing their respective 36 months of residency.

Nel has won 15 Scotland caps since becoming eligible aged 29 after three years at Edinburgh

Edinburgh back-row forward Cornell du Preez has also been included in Scotland squads after becoming eligible, but has yet to make his Test debut.

However, World Rugby vice-president Agustin Pichot is lobbying to increase the three-year window to five - a strategy backed by England's Rugby Football Union, and the Welsh Rugby Union.

France's national federation confirmed in December it would stop selecting "foreign players" without French passports.

As things stand, Glasgow have Scotland props Alex Allan and Zander Fagerson contracted for next season, as well as New Zealander Jarrod Firth, who signed in February 2016 but is yet to make his debut.

Scotland loose-head Gordon Reid is out of contract at the end of the season, as are D'arcy Rae and Canada international Djustice Sears-Duru.

Scotland's Ryan Grant has joined Worcester Warriors, while Tongan tight-head Sila Puafisi will move to Brive at the end of the campaign.