Six Nations 2017: Wales' Faletau fit for England, North and Biggar doubtful

Taulupe Faletau and George North both toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau is available for Saturday's Six Nations match against England in Cardiff.

The 26-year-old Bath back-rower has not played since Christmas Eve after suffering a knee injury.

"Taulupe will be available for selection," defence coach Shaun Edwards said.

George North and Dan Biggar will be given time to prove their fitness after suffering injuries during the 33-7 win over Italy.

Lock Luke Charteris is also a doubt for Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium having missed the opening match because of a slight fracture to his hand.

Biggar injured ribs and North played on after taking an early blow to the thigh in Sunday's win in Rome.

"We are giving Dan Biggar and George North as long as possible to make the game," Edwards added.

Dan Biggar was replaced at half-time by Sam Davies in Rome

"They're two vital players for us, it's no pulled muscles or anything, just bruising so it's whether they can handle the pain", said Edwards.

"There's really bad bruising on George's leg and the flight home didn't help.

"We are worried about both of them."

Biggar's replacement, Ospreys team-mate Sam Davies, played a part in two of Wales' second-half tries.

It was his adventure deep in Wales' own 22 which set up North's score and took Howley's team within touching distance of the tournament's first try bonus point.

"We had the ball when he came on," Edwards said.

"He put in some lovely sublime touches that contributed to creating tries,

"Sometimes the best attacking players are best in the last 20 minutes."

Wales will announce the team to face England on Thursday, 9 February at 11:00 GMT.