Fa'atiga Lemalu: Saracens sign Samoa lock on short-term deal

New Zealand-born lock Fa'atiga Lemalu is vice-captain of Samoa

Saracens have signed Samoa international Fa'atiga Lemalu on a short-term deal from Japanese Super Rugby side Sunwolves.

The 27-year-old lock has won 18 caps since making his international debut against Tonga in 2012.

Lemalu will provide cover for England second row George Kruis, who is out for 12 weeks with a knee injury.

"Fa'atiga is a forward entering the prime of his career," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"With the unfortunate injury to George, we are very happy to have the opportunity to bring a player of his ability into the set-up."