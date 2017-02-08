Women's Six Nations: Scotland recall Lana Skeldon for France test

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations: Ireland beat Scotland with dramatic late try

Scotland have restored hooker Lana Skeldon to their starting XV for the second match of their Women's Six Nations campaign against France.

Skeldon replaces Rachel Malcolm, who went off with an ankle injury in Friday's last-gasp 22-15 home defeat by Ireland in Cumbernauld.

The rest of the match-day 23 for the game in La Rochelle remains unchanged.

Scotland are seeking a first Six Nations win since 2010, while France lost 26-13 to England in their opener.

"The players stepped up last week and really took it to Ireland for the whole 80 minutes," said head coach Shade Munro.

"While we were disappointed to lose, the players walked off with confidence and belief that they can compete on this stage.

"Our forwards were immense and defended consistently. We also created opportunities in attack but perhaps didn't finish them off as we would hope. There are things we need to work on, but overall I'm pleased with the squad's progress.

"The focus for this week is to build on our performance. We need to sharpen up and do the basics right. Defence will once again be important as France are a physical side and a force to be reckoned, especially with vocal home support behind them."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Murrayfield Wanderers), Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Edinburgh University), Lisa Martin (Murrayfield Wanderers, capt), Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University), Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Sarah Law (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University); Tracey Balmer (Worcester), Lana Skeldon (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls), Karen Dunbar (RHC Cougars), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jade Konkel (Hillhead Jordanhill).

Replacements: Lucy Park (Murrayfield Wanderers), Heather Lockhart (Hillhead Jordanhill), Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University), Sarah Bonar (Lichfield), Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield), Lauren Harris (Melrose), Eilidh Sinclair (Murrayfield Wanderers).