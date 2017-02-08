Rory Sutherland: Edinburgh prop signs new deal until 2019

Sutherland has a half-centurey of Edinburgh appearances

Scotland loose-head prop Rory Sutherland has signed a new two-year contract with Edinburgh, tying him to the club until May 2019.

Sutherland is currently recovering from a groin injury sustained in the autumn.

The 24-year-old, who turned professional with Edinburgh in 2014, won his three Scotland caps last year.

"I've enjoyed my two-and-a-half years with Edinburgh and the club has done me well," Sutherland told Edinburgh's website.

"Everything is moving forward and I'm really happy to be a part of the team for another two seasons."

Sutherland follows flanker Hamish Watson, 25, in committing himself to Edinburgh until 2019.

Edinburgh acting head coach Duncan Hodge added: "Securing Rory for another two seasons is a huge boost for the squad.

"He's accomplished a lot in his first few years at the club - clocking up more than 50 appearances."