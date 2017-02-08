Six Nations: England's Tamara Taylor to win 100th cap against Wales

Taylor is appearing in her 10th Six Nations

Wales Women v England Women Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday 11 February Kick-off: 11:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage of selected matches on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen to live coverage on BBC Radio. Full details

Tamara Taylor will make her 100th appearance for England Women after being selected in an unchanged team to face Wales on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Darlington Mowden Park lock made her debut against New Zealand in October 2005 and was in the Women's Rugby World Cup-winning team in 2014.

England recovered from 13 points down to beat holders France in their Six Nations opener.

Emily Scarratt, who kicked 16 points in the win, is included in the centres.

Wing Amy Wilson Hardy, whose try wrapped up victory over the French, wins her fifth cap with Bristol's Sarah Hunter leading the side from number eight.

Wales also started their campaign with a win, beating Italy 20-8 in Jesi.

England triumphed 20-13 in the team's meeting in last year's Six Nations, but England coach Simon Middleton is wary of the form their opponents have shown under counterpart Rowland Phillips.

"Wales come to the game on a roll having built a run of five wins from five. They are a tough side to play at home but we are confident in our preparation and the quality of the 23 players we are sending out on Saturday," he said.

"I was pleased with the way we refocused at half-time last week and the accuracy, discipline and execution of the game plan was far closer to the standards we are looking to achieve. It is essential this week that we don't leave that performance until the second half."

England team to face Wales

Danielle Waterman; Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed, Amy Wilson Hardy; Katy Mclean, Natasha Hunt; Rochelle Clark, Amy Cokayne, Laura Keates; Harriet Millar-Mills, Tamara Taylor; Izzy Noel-Smith, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: Vicky Fleetwood, Justine Lucas, Sarah Bern, Zoe Aldcroft, Poppy Cleall, La Toya Mason, Emily Scott, Rachael Burford.