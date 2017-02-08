No Wales injury worries for England visit to Colwyn Bay

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales Women got their Six Nations off to a winning start

Wales head coach Rowland Phillips has no major injury worries ahead of Wales' Six Nations showdown with England.

Wales beat Italy in their opening game of the championship 20-8, and Phillips reports that everyone should be fit to play after coming through the game more or less unscathed.

"There are a couple of little niggles here and there. But hopefully everybody is ready to go," he told BBC Wales.

England beat France 26-13 in their opening contest after trailing 13-0.

Phillips has said his squad will take heart from their 13-0 victory over England at St Helen's in 2015.