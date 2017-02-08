No Wales injury worries for England visit to Colwyn Bay

Wales Women got their Six Nations off to a winning start
Women's Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Date: Saturday, 11 February Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 11:30 GMT
Wales head coach Rowland Phillips has no major injury worries ahead of Wales' Six Nations showdown with England.

Wales beat Italy in their opening game of the championship 20-8, and Phillips reports that everyone should be fit to play after coming through the game more or less unscathed.

"There are a couple of little niggles here and there. But hopefully everybody is ready to go," he told BBC Wales.

England beat France 26-13 in their opening contest after trailing 13-0.

Phillips has said his squad will take heart from their 13-0 victory over England at St Helen's in 2015.

