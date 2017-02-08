Wales under-20 coach Strange expects England to bring heavy pack

Media playback is not supported on this device Under-20 Six Nations: Italy U20 5-27 Wales U20 highlights

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales v England Date: Friday, 10 February Venue: Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Head coach Jason Strange expects England to pose a similar challenge to Italy in the Six Nations.

Wales won their opening match in Italy 27-5, despite handing out 20 debuts.

"There will be some similarities to last week's match, in that England will bring a heavy pack and a big set-piece," Strange explained.

Going into the match, we'll be looking to continue a theme of strong leadership throughout the team, along with good decision-making."

Strange felt the Italy performance boded well for a side defending their Six Nations crown.

"The more time the players have together, experiencing that type of unique pressure that is unique to international rugby, the better they will become as players."