Mike Brown, England's most-capped full-back says people call him "the angry man" but he is just showing passion.

He said: "You've got people like myself a bit like Owen Farrell who like to play on the edge.

"I do get called 'the angry man' but I think it is more passion and I don't think it has a detrimental effect on my game at all."

England next travel to Cardiff to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after narrowly beating France 19-16.

