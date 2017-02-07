BBC Sport - Mike Brown: England full-back discusses being called 'the angry man'

'Angry man' Brown on his England passion

Mike Brown, England's most-capped full-back says people call him "the angry man" but he is just showing passion.

He said: "You've got people like myself a bit like Owen Farrell who like to play on the edge.

"I do get called 'the angry man' but I think it is more passion and I don't think it has a detrimental effect on my game at all."

England next travel to Cardiff to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after narrowly beating France 19-16.

LISTEN:More from Mike Brown on 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast

