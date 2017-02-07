BBC Sport - Mike Brown: England full-back discusses being called 'the angry man'
'Angry man' Brown on his England passion
- From the section Rugby Union
Mike Brown, England's most-capped full-back says people call him "the angry man" but he is just showing passion.
He said: "You've got people like myself a bit like Owen Farrell who like to play on the edge.
"I do get called 'the angry man' but I think it is more passion and I don't think it has a detrimental effect on my game at all."
England next travel to Cardiff to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday after narrowly beating France 19-16.
