Six Nations 2017: Gareth Southgate joins England camp before Wales game

Gareth Southgate joined the RFU's John Fletcher to watch the England national team's training session

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium Date: 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One (watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and online from 16:30 GMT)

England football manager Gareth Southgate spent Tuesday on a fact-swapping mission with his rugby union counterpart Eddie Jones.

Jones also invited the highly successful Australia netball coach Lisa Alexander to Pennyhill Park.

"We've had a brilliant learning day today with Gareth and Lisa," said Jones.

Meanwhile, flanker Tom Wood is in the 24-man squad to face Wales on Saturday, despite suffering a shoulder injury.

Head coach Jones, who has previously spent time observing the national football team, said: "As we've always stated our aim is to get better everyday and we want to get people into camp who have knowledge and great experience to learn from them."

Southgate and Alexander exchanged ideas with the England management and support staff, who are preparing for Saturday's Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff.

"The staff shared a very interactive hour with them at a lunchtime meeting where we learned a lot, reinforced some principles and also discovered some new things that we need to do to keep moving forward," Jones added.

Squad update

Wood left Twickenham in a sling after Saturday's narrow victory over France and missed Tuesday's training contact training session with a shoulder injury.

Harlequins' Jack Clifford is in line to replace Wood if the Northampton man is unable to start the match.

James Haskell is likely to again be deployed from the bench, while number eight Nathan Hughes also missed training, with his workload being managed.

Whichever back row England field at Cardiff's Principality Stadium will be inexperienced compared to their Wales counteraparts sh, with flankers Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric instrumental in the victory over Italy.

Elsewhere, Exeter wing Jack Nowell is pushing for a place in the starting XV, while Henry Slade may be included among the replacements after being retained in the squad.

The following have been retained in camp:

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)