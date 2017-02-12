Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 35-35 Wasps

Olly Woodburn put Exeter ahead late on, but they could not hold on with 14 men

Aviva Premiership Exeter (21) 35 Tries: Simmonds, Maunder, Penalty, Cowan-Dickie, Woodburn Cons: Steenson 5 Wasps (21) 35 Tries: Wade, Penalty, Rieder, Eastmond, Simpson Cons: Gopperth 5

Wasps moved five points clear at the top after sharing 10 tries with 14-man Exeter to draw a pulsating match.

It was level at half time, Christian Wade and Alex Rieder scoring either side of a penalty try for Wasps, with Sam Simmonds and Jack Maunder going over to add to an Exeter penalty try.

Luke Cowan-Dickie put the hosts ahead before they had Jonny Hill sent off, and Kyle Eastmond dotted down in reply.

Olly Woodburn scored for Exeter but Joe Simpson went over to earn Wasps a draw.

The result means both teams take three points from the game, with two for drawing and one for a try bonus-point each.

Wasps, who are still yet to win at Sandy Park in 10 attempts, go five points clear at the top of the table while Exeter move up into third place.

It looked like the game could change when Hill was red-carded six minutes into the second half for catching Ashley Johnson in the face with his shoulder, but that did not stop Rob Baxter's side from going toe-to-toe with their opponents.

Both teams also had a man sin-binned, with Mitch Lees being penalised for Exeter and Thomas Young yellow carded for bringing down a driving maul, which led to a penalty try.

Neither side ever held more than a seven-point advantage with 100% conversion rates from both kickers Gareth Steenson and Jimmy Gopperth.

Exeter: Dollman; Woodburn, Whitten, Devoto, Short; Steenson (capt.), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Lees, Hill, Dennis, Armand, Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Rimmer, Williams, Skinner, Johnson, Townsend, Slade, Turner.

Wasps: Beale; Wade, Gopperth, Eastmond, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Festuccia, Moore, Symons, Myall, Johnson (capt.), Young, Rieder.

Replacements: Cruise, Bristow, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Gaskell, Simpson, Leiua, Halai.

