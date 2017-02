Premiership: Worcester Warriors 24-18 Saracens

From the section

Ryan Mills kicked eight successful penalties for 11th-placed Worcester

Aviva Premiership Worcester (12) 24 Pens: Mills 8 Saracens (7) 18 Tries: Ashton, Barritt Cons: Lozowski Pens: Lozowski, Spencer

Worcester Warriors stunned Saracens with a deserved win at Sixways which saw the defending champions miss the chance to go top of the Premiership.



Worcester: Adams; Heem, Olivier, Willison, Humphreys; Mills, Hougaard; Bower, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Vui, Lewis, Faosiliva.

Replacements: Bregvadze, Johnston, Alo, Cavubati, Mama, Baldwin, Lamb. Howard.

Saracens: Gallagher; Ashton, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Ellery; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Du Plessis, Rhodes, Hamilton, Fraser, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Saunders, Lamositele, Figallo, Flanagan, Brown, Spencer, Malins, Bosch.

Referee: Tom Foley.

