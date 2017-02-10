Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby

Maxime Mermoz joined Tigers from Toulon earlier this month

Aviva Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester forward Ed Slater will make his 100th league appearance for the club, while prop Michele Rizzo starts his first Premiership game this season.

French centre Maxime Mermoz is among the replacements and in line to make his first Premiership appearance.

Number eight Sione Kalamafoni is the only Gloucester player to keep his place from the side that beat Newport Gwent Dragons in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Centre Matt Scott is a replacement after being released by Scotland.

Interim Leicester Tigers head coach Aaron Mauger told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Gloucester have done really well over the past couple of months. They play a pretty simple game, but they do it really effectively. They have the confidence to play when it is on as well.

"They are directed around the field well by their 9s and 10s; Billy Burns has been in good form, they have good distribution and good experience with guys like Billy Twelvetrees, and they have some gas out on the wing with Charlie Sharples.

"This four-week block is really important. The target for us is to be in the top four, or at least knocking for the four. We are disappointed that we are fifth.

"They guys are excited about the challenge. We have three out of four at home so that is a great opportunity for us to use Welford Road as a fortress."

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We are well aware of the challenge that is going to Welford Road and the lack of success that we've had there in the recent past.

"We want to create our own little bit of history this year and be the first (Gloucester) team the the last few years to win there.

"The focus is very much now about players coming back in. We must be prepared physically and mentally for what will be a big test."

Leicester: Tait; Thompstone, Roberts, Smith, Brady; Burns, Kitto; Rizzo, T Youngs (capt), Cilliers, Slater, Barrow, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Hamilton.

Replacements: McGuigan, Genge, Bateman, M Williams, Thacker, Harrison, O Williams, Mermoz.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Symons, Twelvetrees, Purdy; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Afoa, Savage, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Matu'u, Thomas, Ma'afu, Galarza, Kvesic, Braley, Hook, Scott.

