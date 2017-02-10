Premiership: Bristol Rugby 8-42 Harlequins

Media playback is not supported on this device Bristol's Tom Varndell breaks Premiership try-scoring record

Aviva Premiership Bristol (8) 8 Tries: Varndell Pens: Woodward Harlequins (13) 42 Tries: Marchant, Reddish, Mulchrone, Hopper Chisholm Cons: Jackson 3, Swiel Pens: Jackson 2, Swiel

Tom Varndell's 91st and record Premiership try was in vain as Harlequins overpowered bottom side Bristol at Ashton Gate.

Varndell cancelled out Joe Marchant's early Quins score to surpass Mark Cueto's tally, but then picked up a knock in scoring and was withdrawn.

Mark Reddish, Charlie Mulchrone and Matt Hopper tries added to Quins' 13-8 half-time lead and the bonus point.

James Chisholm's score ensured a first away win this term for the visitors.

The home side could have moved off the foot of the table with victory, but any hopes of continuing their improved form were dented when Marchant capitalised on a Ruaridh Jackson grubber to score the first try.

Jackson would prove Bristol's scourge from the tee and out of hand with 12 points throughout, not before Varndell's record-breaking try got Bristol back into the game.

It was not until Reddish touched down just three minutes into the second period that Quins really put their foot down, particularly when Mulchrone finished off a rumbling break by Dave Ward.

Quins looked like they might miss the try bonus when they were denied by the television match official as time ticked on, but Chisholm bustled his way across to secure the extras and Tim Swiel's late penalty merely glossed the result.

Tom Varndell's Premiership career has taken in Leicester, Wasps and Bristol

Bristol: Woodward; Wallace, Hurrell, Pisi, Varndell; Searle, Cliff; Bevington, Hawkins, Cortes, Tuohy, Glynn, Fenton-Wells, Robinson (c), Eadie.

Replacements: Crumpton, O'Connell, Ford-Robinson, Sorenson, Lam, Mathewson, Palamo, Lemi.

Harlequins: R. Chisholm; Yarde, Marchant, Hopper, Visser; Jackson, Mulchrone; Evans, Buchanan, Jones, Merrick, Horwill (capt), J. Chisholm, Ward, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Shields, Gendall, Reddish, Naoupu, Jones, Swiel, Alofa.

