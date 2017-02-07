Six Nations 2017: Less preparation time 'no excuse' for Wales - Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones makes a point during Wales training

Alun Wyn Jones says Wales will not hide behind the excuse of less preparation time for Saturday's Six Nations match against England in Cardiff.

Wales defeated Italy 33-7 in Rome on Sunday, 24 hours after England beat France at Twickenham.

Wales are in a six-day turnaround, having arrived from Rome in Cardiff in the early hours of Monday morning.

"We could make a big fuss and say this could prove the difference but that'd be an excuse," said Jones.

He says players from Wales' Pro12 teams Ospreys, Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Newport Gwent Dragons regularly face such logistical challenges.

"With our regions we do this quite a bit with the short turnarounds between games," said the Ospreys captain.

"It's something you have to deal with.

"There is an added intensity and physicality with international rugby and it's something you have to deal with and get on with."

England coach Eddie Jones has been vocal in his pre-match comments ahead of the Wales date as he looks to lead his side to a 16th consecutive win under his tenure.

The Australian has promised England will be "sharper" than in their win over France while also saying England's record against Wales in Cardiff is "horrendous".

But Wales skipper Jones would not be drawn when asked about outside comments affecting the squad.

The Wales lock replied: "Form is a big thing at the moment and England have the form at the moment and there are question marks about ours which we are trying to answer and will continue to do so.

"It is a big week.

"We have a few new players in the group who haven't experienced it before (England home match) and it will be interesting to see how they perceive it and how they attack the week.

"It was a typical physical performance from England (against France).

"They were clinical and did what they had to do to win the game.

"They carried on in a similar vein to their previous 14 wins.

"Their bench made a massive impact and it will be interesting to see if any of those guys feature in the starting side."

Jones and his team-mates meet on Tuesday evening following the Rome success.

"There is a positive mood in the camp," said Jones.

"We are content with what we did on the weekend.

"There are large areas to improve with regards to the first half and aspects of the second half."

Scrum-half Rhys Webb and wing Liam Williams were denied tries by inches, denying Wales a bonus-point win in Rome.

"We can be even more clinical when we have possession," said Jones.

"You don't get any points for style, but it was pleasing the way we scored a couple of those tries.

"We will be buoyed by some of the character that we showed and also a little bit of frustrations we didn't capitalise on the possession we had in the first-half and not getting the bonus point."

Jones will captain Wales for the first time in Cardiff since taking over the permanent captaincy, but insists it will be about the team rather than the individual.

"I would like to think I am part of a team and everyone will be as proud as me," Jones added.