George Ford: Bath fly-half could join Leicester, suggests Sale boss

George Ford helped Leicester win their last Premiership title in 2013

Bath fly-half George Ford has a desire to return to Leicester, says Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond.

The Sharks have been heavily linked with a move for Oldham-born Ford, 23, after his father Mike was sacked by the West Country club last season.

The England number 10 is contracted to Bath until the end of the 2017-18 season, but is understood to have a break clause to leave in the summer.

Ford joined Bath in 2013 after he came through the Tigers' academy.

"It's never been a deal [for us]," Diamond told BBC Sport.

"We've not approached him as there is still some legal wrangling going on with Bath.

"It looks like Leicester have broken the bank for him, and a club their size has to do that I think.

"We're in the open market looking for five or six players. We're well down the line with them and if we don't get the opportunity to speak to George Ford and he signs for Leicester there is not much we can do about it - I think it is his desire is to go there."