Marcell Coetzee: Ulster flanker to make debut after injury

Marcell Coetzee played for the Sharks in South Africa before his move to Ulster

Marcel Coetzee will make his long-awaited Ulster debt in Friday night's Pro12 clash against Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium.

The South African flanker has been unable to play for the province since his arrival last summer because of a serious knee problem.

Stuart Olding (calf), Peter Nelson (foot) and Wiehahn Herbst (back) are also available after injury.

Ulster have lost their last four matches and are sixth in the table.

The Irish team have endured a miserable recent record of nine defeats in 13 games and will be determined to return to form against the ninth-placed Scots.

It's been a frustrating time for Coetzee as he recovered from an injury sustained while playing for the Sharks last April.

The 25-year-old has won 28 caps for the Springboks and Ulster hope he can help rejuvenate a struggling team.

Nelson also returns from a long-term injury, with the full-back sidelined for over a year after dislocating his left midfoot.