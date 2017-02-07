Scarlets do not expect prop Ken Owens to join Pau despite reports

Ken Owens began his career at career at Carmarthen Athletic

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac does not expect Wales hooker Ken Owens to leave the region to join Pau.

French media reports had linked the 30-year old, who is currently on international duty, with a switch to the Top 14.

"I would be very surprised if he was going to Pau," Pivac said.

A Scarlets spokesperson told BBC Wales Sport that while no details had been agreed, talks are underway on extending Owens' stay at Parc y Scarlets.

Owens joined the Scarlets in 2004 and his current contact expires in the summer.

While the hooker remains with Wales' for Saturday's Six Nations game against England, Scarlets resume their Pro12 campaign away to Glasgow on Friday.

Pivac said a week of rest has enabled the region to prioritise off-the-field matters.

"It has been great to concentrate on contracts and stuff behind the scenes," the New Zealander said.

However, the Scarlets have suffered a blow with the news that prop Dylan Evans is out for the remainder of the season.

"We have had a season ending injury to one of our squad members," Pivac revealed.

"Dylan Evans has had surgery on tendons in his finger and at the same time he will probably get his shoulder done.

"That's him gone for the season."