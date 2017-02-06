Six Nations 2017: Wales are Webb's concern, not England

Rhys Webb made his Wales debut against Italy in 2012

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Scrum-half Rhys Webb says Wales will concentrate on themselves rather than England before their "massive" Six Nations meeting in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales top the table on points difference after their 33-7 win in Italy while England narrowly beat France in their opener.

"There's a lot of talk about England and Ireland - they played some good rugby in the autumn," said Webb.

"Let everyone keep talking them up, we'll just go about our job."

Wales are dealing with a six-day turnaround in between matches while England have seven days between games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Italy 7-33 Wales

"We'll come back in on Tuesday and have a look at England but we'll be concentrating on ourselves," Webb told BBC Wales Sport.

He says the traditional rivalry between Wales and England is more for the supporters than the players.

"It's a massive fixture, a good one for the crowd and the fans.

"Personally it's good to play them at home, but I'm not going to get too carried away by Wales-England - it's just another game and the main focus is on ourselves."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys and 'Salt Bae'

Wales do not plan to issue any medical updates until Wednesday.

Fly-half after Dan Biggar was forced off in the break in Rome by a rib injury and George North finished the game limping because of a thigh problem, even though he sped clear for a 70-metre try set up by replacement number 10 Sam Davies.

"A couple of the boys need an extra day or two with the recovery, so I'm sure they'll get that," said Webb.

If Biggar is ruled out or coach Rob Howley opts for Davies at fly-half, Webb could find himself partnering a different Ospreys colleague at half-back.

Davies impressed with his second-half performance, one of the four caps he has earned off the bench.

"You've got two world-class 10 there," said Webb.

"I thought Dan was exceptional when he was on and Sam exactly the same."

Howley is scheduled to name his team on Thursday.