Six Nations: Eddie Jones promises more focus from England against Wales

Eddie Jones addresses the media at England's training camp

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium Date: 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One (watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and online from 16:30 GMT)

The atmosphere in the England camp on Monday was "as if they had lost against France" in the Six Nations opener, says head coach Eddie Jones.

England came from behind on Saturday to win 19-16 at Twickenham in what Jones described as an "ugly" victory.

The Australian said he will tweak the preparation before his side travel to Wales this weekend.

"We are all disappointed and that helps to sharpen the focus a bit more," said Jones.

"I'm sure this week against Wales you will see a much sharper England side," Jones told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 19-16 France

The 57-year-old is also seeking to nullify Wales' home advantage at the Principality Stadium. England have won just two of their past seven visits to the Welsh capital, and Rob Howley's men top the table after beating Italy 33-7 on Sunday.

"I can't see that just because we drive down the M4 they get an advantage," said Jones. "It's not different water, it's not different air. The beer is the same, the pies are the same, the seats are the same, the grass is the same. Everything is the same.

"So we are the side who is going to get better this week, not Wales."

Jones, whose side set a new national record 15th consecutive victory at the weekend, is trying to balance short and long-term goals; to win the next game, while also planning to win the World Cup in 2019.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Cardiff venue 'just another ground' to Jones

"So we have started some things that will help us win the World Cup, and maybe those other areas have distracted from our game preparation. So we will just tighten things up a little bit more this week.

"At the end of the day, we are going to be judged by our performance in the World Cup, just as [former coaches] Stuart Lancaster's side were just as Martin Johnson's side were."