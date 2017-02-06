Dave Lewis: Harlequins to sign Exeter Chiefs half-back for 2017-18

Dave Lewis began his career with the Exeter academy before joining Gloucester for six seasons

Harlequins have signed scrum-half Dave Lewis from Exeter Chiefs for the 2017-18 Premiership season.

Lewis has had two spells with Chiefs either side of six years at Gloucester, and has played 107 top-flight games for the two clubs.

However, he has only made one start for the Devon club this season.

"I've always enjoyed the atmosphere at The Stoop and the Quins style of play is something I've admired for a long time," the 27-year-old said.

Manchester-born Lewis will provide additional scrum-half cover for Quins, for whom Karl Dickson is out of contract at the end of the season, and director of rugby John Kingston described him as a "very good reader of the game".

Exact terms for Lewis' move to the London club have not been disclosed.