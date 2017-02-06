Joost van der Westhuizen: Former South Africa captain dies, aged 45

Former South Africa captain Joost van der Westhuizen has died aged 45.

Van der Westhuizen, who helped the Springboks win the World Cup in 1995, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2011.

Regarded as one of the finest scrum-halves in history, he won 89 caps for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003, scoring 38 tries.

He captained the Springboks for four years, including at the 1999 World Cup, before his retirement in 2003.

