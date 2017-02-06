BBC Sport - Joost Van der Westhuizen's poignant interview with Scrum V

Van der Westhuizen's poignant Scrum V interview

Joost van der Westhuizen, the former South Africa scrum-half, has died at the age of 45 after a battle against motor neurone disease.

The Springboks legend revealed in a poignant interview with Scrum V in 2013 how the condition affected his view of the world and his place in it.

UK users only

Top videos

Video

Van der Westhuizen's poignant Scrum V interview

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

Dembele hat-trick rounds off team move

Video

Superb things from the Super Bowl

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Cook: One of England's greats

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gooch: Cook rang me and I told him to stay as England captain

Video

MOTD3: What's going wrong at Leicester?

Video

Lampshades & university - Yarnold's year

Video

Edelman makes miraculous catch

Video

Highlights: Italy 7-33 Wales

Video

England beaten by Australia in thrilling finale

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired