BBC Sport - Joost Van der Westhuizen's poignant interview with Scrum V
Van der Westhuizen's poignant Scrum V interview
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Joost van der Westhuizen, the former South Africa scrum-half, has died at the age of 45 after a battle against motor neurone disease.
The Springboks legend revealed in a poignant interview with Scrum V in 2013 how the condition affected his view of the world and his place in it.
UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired