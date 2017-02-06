Glasgow Warriors confirm Huw Jones signing from Stormers next season

Huw Jones (centre) won his fourth Scotland cap against Ireland on Saturday

Scotland centre Huw Jones will join Glasgow Warriors from South African outfit Stormers next season, the Pro12 club have confirmed.

The Edinburgh-born 23-year-old, who has four caps, has signed a two-year contract subject to a medical.

"It felt like the time was right to join Glasgow, having enjoyed my time in Cape Town in Super Rugby," he said.

"Obviously playing for Scotland, it makes a lot of sense to be playing in Scotland."

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow signing Huw Jones scores for Scotland against Australia

Jones moved to South Africa after attending Millfield school in Somerset and played club rugby for False Bay and UCT Ikey Tigers before joining provincial outfit Western Province in 2014.

He made his Stormers debut the following year and won his first Scotland cap against Japan in 2016.

Jones scored two tries during a man-of-the-match performance against Australia and started Scotland's 27-22 Six Nations win over Ireland on Saturday.

"Glasgow are doing very well this year and look like they could continue to do well over the next couple of years and the chance to be part of a successful club was a big factor when I was making my decision," he said.

"Playing professional rugby in the northern hemisphere for the first time will be a great challenge.

"I get on well with all the Glasgow boys having got to know them in the Scotland camp and I spoke to them about the club and the city and they all had really good things to say."

Jones, who can also play at full-back and on the wing, will continue playing for the Stormers and Western Province for their respective 2017 Super Rugby and Currie Cup campaigns.

He has made 24 appearances for the Stormers in Super Rugby, scoring five tries during his time in Cape Town.

Jones has also played 16 times for Western Province and finished 2016 as the joint top try scorer in the Currie Cup with seven in six appearances.

He described the Pro12 as "an exciting championship" and hopes Glasgow will again qualify for the European Champions Cup.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend added: "It's great news that a player of Huw's ability and versatility will be joining the club next season.

"We first made contact with Huw three years ago when he was playing Varsity Cup rugby in Cape Town and it's been great to see how much he has developed at both Currie Cup and Super Rugby level.

"He also played very well for Scotland during the Autumn Tests and I'm sure he will fit in very well at Scotstoun next season."