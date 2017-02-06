Rob Horne: Northampton Saints sign Australia and Waratahs centre

Rob Horne is Northampton's fourth signing for next season

Premiership side Northampton Saints have signed Australian international back Rob Horne for the 2017-18 season.

The 27-year-old, who can play in the centres or on the wing, has spent his entire Super Rugby career with the Waratahs.

Horne has won 33 caps for his country and has also featured at the last two World Cups.

"Rob has played at the highest level of the sport for nearly a decade," said Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder.

"He's going to be a real asset for us, both with his quality of play and his leadership experience in what is a crucial position."

Saints have not disclosed the length of Horne's contract.