Six Nations 2017: Davies hopes Wales not haunted by Williams try attempt

Jonathan Davies scored Wales' first try in their 33-7 win against Italy in Rome

Wales centre Jonathan Davies says he hopes Liam Williams' late try attempt against Italy does not come back to haunt them.

Scarlets wing Williams almost claimed the first-ever bonus point try in the Six Nations, but just failed to touch down in the dying moments of the game.

"I didn't think [Williams went over], but you can hope," Davies said.

"It is a game of inches, as they say, and hopefully that doesn't come back to bite us."

In Cardiff on Saturday Wales face an England side who have won their last 15 consecutive games and Davies knows they face a difficult challenge.

"It's a massive game. It's the game you play for in your career and the boys are excited already," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"We watched the England game in the hotel and it was a bit scrappy. To be fair to France, they fronted up well. We'll have a look at the game through the week and look forward to them.

"I think it's going to be a very difficult tournament this year and we have to concentrate on the next match now.

"We know the task at hand. They've been unbeaten for a long time now and for us it's making sure that we defend our home patch and keep our decent record at home going."

Wales struggled to make their mark in the first half in Italy and trailed 7-3 at the break, but a better 40 minutes followed as they took control of the game courtesy of tries from Davies, Liam Williams and George North.

"We weren't looking at it initially, but once we had a sniff of it I thought we showed a good instinct and I thought we played well in the second half. Maybe we deserved it, but that's the way it is," Davies added.

"Against South Africa we had a lot of pressure in the first half and we didn't get many points. Maybe we'll look at that this week and we've got to turn pressure into points.

"It was slightly frustrating, but it didn't set us back. Italy came back and we put them to bed in the second half."