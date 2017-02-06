BBC Sport - Six Nations Remix: Naughty schoolboys and a 'Salt Bae' celebration
Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'
- From the section Rugby Union
A look back at the first round of matches in the 2017 Six Nations with Scotland's Stuart Hogg on fire, England's Dylan Hartley being told off and Jonathan Davies' "Salt Bae" inspired celebration.
WATCH:Scotland 27-22 Ireland
WATCH:England 19-16 France
WATCH:Italy 7-33 Wales
