Six Nations: England's George Kruis out but Mako Vunipola returns

Neither George Kruis nor Mako Vunipola featured for England against France

England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the Six Nations with a knee ligament injury.

The 26-year-old Saracens forward will have surgery on Tuesday and will be out for up to three months.

However, prop Mako Vunipola will join up with Eddie Jones' squad this week as they prepare to face Wales on Saturday.

It is hoped the Saracens man, 26, who is recovering from a knee problem, will be fit to play some part in the latter stages of the championship.

Kruis missed England's Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after picking up the injury in training on Tuesday.