BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Wales venue 'just another ground' to Eddie Jones
Wales' Cardiff venue 'just another ground'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
England boss Eddie Jones seems troubled by Wales having a 60-40% winning ratio over them in Cardiff, but describes the hosts' Principality Stadium as "just another ground".
The two nations meet in the second round of the 2017 Six Nations on Saturday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired