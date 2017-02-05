Six Nations 2017: Biggar and North injuries worry Wales

Dan Biggar holds his head as he feels the pain of injury in Rome

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales have injury concerns over fly-half Dan Biggar and wing George North ahead of their Six Nations game against England in Cardiff on Saturday.

Fly-half Biggar injured ribs and wing North played on after taking an early blow to the thigh in their 33-7 win over Italy in Rome.

Biggar failed to return after half-time while North played on - and scored a try - in obvious discomfort.

The wing's 60 metre try in the 77th minute was Wales' highlight.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Italy 7-33 Wales

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny's conversion meant Wales scoring 30 unanswered points in the second period.

Wales have a six-day turnaround before playing England in Cardiff with the visitors having a day extra to recover from their opening win over France.

"Dan's taken a blow to his ribs, we'll wait for more medical information on Dan," said interim coach Rob Howley.

"George took an early bump, and has a haematoma on his thigh.

"We were happy for him to stay on and he showed some mental toughness which is important in games when you come away from home and we were delighted for him to get over the try-line as well."

Wales are hoping to have number eight Taulupe Faletau and lock Luke Charteris available to face England.

Neither player travelled to Rome with Howley confirming they had been working on their fitness in Wales over the weekend.

Davies awaits news on Biggar

Biggar's replacement Sam Davies played a part in two of Wales' second-half tries.

It was his adventure deep in Wales' own 22 which set up North's score which took Howley's team within touching distance of the tournament's first try bonus point.

"Sam played particularly well, as we know he can," said Howley.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Howley and Jones happy with winning start

But the coach refused to be drawn on whether Davies had done enough to gain selection for England ahead of Bigger if both players are fit.

"We'll have to see how Dan comes through. Hopefully he and George North will be available for selection," he added.

Keeping faith paid off - North

North believes the faith they showed in themselves paid off in the win.

Wales ended the first round on top of the table after North followed Jonathan Davies and Liam Williams amid 30 unanswered second-half points.

"We had to fight to the end, every inch, but we're happy with the performance," said North.

"We know they are a passionate team but we backed ourselves and it showed."

The Northampton wing added: "The mismatches came and then we took them (the chances) well."

Captain Jones praises Welsh 'character'

After leading the team for the first time since replacing Sam Warburton as captain, lock Alun Wyn Jones was pleased with his side's attitude after trailing 7-3 at the break.

"The first half proved how much of a test it was," said Jones.

"We started slowly but the character showed. We got our foot in the door after the way results have gone.

"We worked a little harder, kept the ball and we came together in the second half.

"We will stay on message.

"We are a day behind everyone else so it is a foot in the door."