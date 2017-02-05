Six Nations 2017: England's 'horrendous' record in Wales puzzles Eddie Jones

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 19-16 France

Six Nations: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium Date: 11 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One (watch with 5 live commentary on BBC Red Button and online from 16:30 GMT)

Eddie Jones will seek to address England's "horrendous" record in Cardiff before the Six Nations meeting with Wales on Saturday.

England have won just two of their past seven visits to the Welsh capital and head coach Jones says the fixture has "petrified" previous Red Rose teams.

Jones' side set a new national record 15th consecutive victory after beating France in their opening game.

"I can't work out why our record in Wales is so poor," said Jones.

Wales, who are top of the early Six Nations table after their 33-7 win against Italy, have won 36 of 61 home meetings against England - nearly 60%.

Jones added: "There seems to be some sort of thing there because no-one can tell me why the English are petrified of playing Wales in Wales.

"I will talk to a few blokes who have played there to figure out what the problem is and why the record is so horrendous - because it is horrendous.

"Obviously it has been difficult for the English to cope with, so we need to find a way whereby they see it as being delightful."