Anglo-Welsh Cup: Wasps 22-31 Ospreys

Jay Baker scores for Ospreys at Wasps
Anglo-Welsh Cup
Wasps (12) 22
Tries: Macken 2, Armitage Cons: Searls 2 Pens: Searls
Ospreys (14) 31
Tries: Baker 2, Fonotia, Dirksen Cons: Price 4 Pens: Price

Ospreys ended their Anglo-Welsh Cup campaign with a bonus-point win at Wasps.

But the Welsh team were beaten to the semi-finals by Exeter who won 35-7 at Bristol to top Pool 2.

Jay Baker went over twice for the visitors with Kieron Fonotia and Hanno Dirksen also touching down.

But Ospreys' hopes of reaching the knock-outs did not materialise, ending Welsh interest in the 2016-17 cross-border competition.

